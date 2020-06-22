Kocharyan planning to consider political programs after release from on bail  – RIA Novosti – Armenian News

Following his release on bail in a unprecedented quantity of AMD 2 billion (over $4,100,000), former President Robert Kocharyan is planning to consider his political programs after a complete recovery, RIA Novosti reports, citing Victor Soghomonyan, the head of the Office of the Second President.

“Kocharyan is planning to finish his rehabilitation treatment in a week’s time to embark on an evaluation of the current domestic political situation and sketch his programs for the visible future,” Soghomonyan said.

The former president, who is facing prosecution over charges of overthrowing the constitutional order, was released on Friday, June 19, after the Court of Appeals dropped detention as a measure of restraint. It satisfied a motion by the defense team based on personal guarantees by former prime ministers of Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic.