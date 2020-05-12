Kocharyan operated on in Yerevan clinic – Armenian News

Robert Kocharyan’s workplace informs that the second president underwent surgical procedure on the Izmirlyan Medical Center in Yerevan on Tuesday morning.

“The operation was conducted as scheduled. President Robert Kocharyan’s condition is satisfactory; he is under doctors’ observation,” reads the assertion.

Kocharyan was hospitalized on April 28. The former president, who ended his second time period in 2008, is going through felony fees over toppling Armenia’s constitutional order in the interval of the March 1-2, 2008 lethal publish-electoral turmoil disputing the result of the February 19 presidential election. He has been in detention since June 25, 2019.