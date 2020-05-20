Kocharyan lawyer files appellate claim – Armenian News

A lawyer for Armenia’s jailed former President Robert Kocharyan has filed an appellate claim, requesting a authorized treatment over a rejected movement for revising the measure of restraint.

Hayk Alumyan has submitted the claim to the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, in keeping with an announcement launched by the second president’s protection group.

The criticism was entered into the Court of Appeals database on May 19.

A private assure for commuting Kocharyan’s detention was filed by 4 former prime ministers of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Kocharyan faces prison fees over breaching Armenia’s constitutional order within the interval of the March 1-2, 2008 lethal publish-electoral occasions.