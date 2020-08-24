Kocharyan demands non-pecuniary damage over disclosed personal health records – Armenian News

Robert Kocharyan has filed a lawsuit against the Republic of Armenia, demanding non-pecuniary damage worth 2 million Armenian Drams (over $4 million) over recently released personal information revealing details about the second president’s health.

The respondent in the porceeding is the Ministry of Finance, the information available on DataLex reveals.

The former president demands assertion of his infringed right through confiscation of the above amount from the state.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, August 19, and assigned to Armenuhi Badiryan, a judge at the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.

Hayk Alumyan, a member of Kocharyan’s defense team, initiated the action against the Ministry, citing an infringement of rights by Anna Danibekyan, the judge presiding over the hearings involving the second president. The defense team later released a statement in that connection, publishing it on its media center’s Facebook page.

Kocharyan, who stands trial over an alleged breach of the constitutional order in the period of the 2008 post-electoral turmoil, missed a court hearing on March 10 for health reasons. The notice which the lawyers submitted from Erebuni Medical Center (where the former president was receiving treatment) was published by Danibekyan at the open-door hearing.

The demand for…