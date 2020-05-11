Kocharyan criminal case ‘politicized’, former prime minister claims – Armenian News

A former prime minister of Armenia on Monday blasted the criminal case towards the second president, downplaying all the continuing as “politically motivated”.

Karen Karapetyan, who led the Armenian cupboard from 2016 till 2018, voiced as a substitute his excessive appreciation of Robert Kocharyan’s contribution to the independence of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Earlier, Karapetyan and two different former prime ministers of Armenia, Vazgen Manukuyan and Khosrov Harutyunyan, in addition to a former prime minister of Nagorno-Karabakh, Anushavan Danielyan, initiated a joint attraction requesting the alternative of Kocharyan’s detention with one other measure of restraint.

“I have fixed in my motion why I am actually doing that. And I think I have my own understanding of the logic. Like many other people, I have an interest too, in providing a maximum [exhaustive] response to the society’s concerns regarding the ‘March 1’ [2008 post-electoral events] not to leave room for any gaps or residues. Secondly, I respect and appreciate Robert Kocharyan’s input and contribution into the independence and stability of the Republic of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic,” he instructed reporters on the National Assembly.

Kocharyan is going through criminal costs over breaching Armenia’s constitutional order within the interval of the March 2008 put up-electoral turmoil. Ten folks, together with two cops, had been killed within the anti-authorities protests disputing the end result of the February 19 presidential election. The former president was charged in 2018 and has been in custody more often than not ever since. Also Yuri Khachaturov, a former Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General (who led the Yerevan police garrison on the time), Armen Gevrogyan, a former Vice Prime Minister of Armenia, and Seyran Ohanyan, a former Minister of Defense, have been indicted in reference to the lethal occasions.

Karapetyan cited the protracted processes as one more reason behind his determination to file a movement with the primary occasion courtroom dealing with the continuing.

Meantime, the former prime minister dominated out any plans for a political comeback.

The courtroom ruling on commuting Kocharyan’s measure of restraint is due at 5:50pm native time on Wednesday.