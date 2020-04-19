Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, pays tribute to NBA legend on wedding anniversary | NBA News

Vanessa Bryant has actually defined her late spouse Kobe as “my king” in an article on social networks, on what would certainly have been the pair’s wedding anniversary.

NBA legend Bryant was eliminated in a helicopter collision in California on January 26 at the age of 41.

Their 13- year-old little girl Gianna, that was a hopeful basketball gamer, additionally passed away in the collision together with 7 others.

“My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby,” Vanessa Bryant created on Instagram on Saturday, together with a picture of the pair.

“I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”

Bryant will certainly be posthumously sworn in right into the NBA Hall of Fame later on this year after being chosen among 2020.

Bryant was eliminated in a helicopter collision in January



The Los Angeles Lakers excellent was an 18- time All-Star, five-time NBA champ, two-time racking up champ and also the 2007-08 Most Valuable Player.

He additionally places 4th in NBA background in factors, and also was chosen to the All-Defensive group 12 times.