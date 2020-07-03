Kobe Bryant will be memorialized on cover of NBA 2K21

The Mamba Forever Edition will feature Bryant on two special covers. They were hand-painted by an artist using two of Bryant’s most famous photos for inspiration.

Bryant was previously the cover athlete for NBA 2K10 and was featured on the Legend edition of NBA 2K17.

Bryant will join the New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard as 2K21 cover athletes. Lillard is being featured on current-gen consoles like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, while Williamson will be featured on the next-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles slated later this season.

A release date for the game is not announced.