So stand-out in fact, that Bryant skipped college altogether, entering the NBA Draft as a 17-year old.
Now, 24 years later, over 22 hours of game and interview footage of Bryant from his time at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia are set to take auction. The majority of which has never been observed in public.
The auction will take put on July 23 and the lot is expected to fetch between $250,000 and $350,000.
The Last Dance effect
The value of Jordan sports memorabilia has shot up in since the documentary series aired earlier this season.
The Bryant footage is approximately 60% game and 40% interview footage, hardly any of that has been aired — and which was to an extremely limited audience.
While in senior school, Bryant light emitting diode the Lower Merion Aces to the school’s first state championship in 53 years, earning national recognition in the process.
The library comes from Stu Ross, a top school sports reporter who presented a weekly TELEVISION series entitled, “High School Sports Show.”
Ross and his crew recorded over 35,000 games between 1994 and 2003 for the show.
Remembering Kobe
Profiles in History has announced that it will be donating 10% of the final bid price to the MambaOnThree Fund.