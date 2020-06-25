Kobe Bryant: Unseen footage of basketball great up for auction

So stand-out in fact, that Bryant skipped college altogether, entering the NBA Draft as a 17-year old.

Now, 24 years later, over 22 hours of game and interview footage of Bryant from his time at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia are set to take auction. The majority of which has never been observed in public.

The auction will take put on July 23 and the lot is expected to fetch between $250,000 and $350,000.

