So stand-out in fact, that Bryant skipped college altogether, entering the NBA Draft as a 17-year old.

Now, 24 years later, over 22 hours of game and interview footage of Bryant from his time at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia are set to take auction. The majority of which has never been observed in public.

The auction will take put on July 23 and the lot is expected to fetch between $250,000 and $350,000.

The Last Dance effect

Profiles in History, the auction house responsible for the sale of the library, believes that the recent success of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary series about Michael Jordan and the six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls makes the Bryant footage “even more relevant.”

The value of Jordan sports memorabilia has shot up in since the documentary series aired earlier this season.

A ‘Dream Team’ jersey worn and signed by Jordan sold for $216,000 the exact same night the series premiered in April, while the on the web auction for a game-worn pair of Air Jordan 1s from 1985 closed at $560,000 — over three times the estimated auction price.
Bryant led his Philadelphia high school team the Lower Merion Aces to their first state championship in 53 years.

The Bryant footage is approximately 60% game and 40% interview footage, hardly any of that has been aired — and which was to an extremely limited audience.

While in senior school, Bryant light emitting diode the Lower Merion Aces to the school’s first state championship in 53 years, earning national recognition in the process.

The library comes from Stu Ross, a top school sports reporter who presented a weekly TELEVISION series entitled, “High School Sports Show.”

Ross and his crew recorded over 35,000 games between 1994 and 2003 for the show.

Remembering Kobe

Profiles in History has announced that it will be donating 10% of the final bid price to the MambaOnThree Fund.

The fund was established to honor and support the families of the seven other victims have been also killed in the Calabasas helicopter crash that ended Bryant’s life on January 26 early in the day this year.
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas along with seven other people.
Bryant’s 13-year old daughter Gianna was one of another people aboard to be killed in the crash.

