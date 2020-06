The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences plans to honor Kobe Bryant with an Emmy, according to CBS Philly.



The academy said the NBA legend was a fixture on the tv screen for over 20 years.

He also did extensive charity work, along with being an ambassador for women’s basketball.

The posthumous Emmy award will be presented on July 18.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven the others were killed in a helicopter crash earlier in 2010.