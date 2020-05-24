Kobe Bryant Lakers Ring He Gifted Mom Sells for $206,000!!!

Exclusive

The 14 k gold-and-diamond ring Kobe Bryant gifted his mom 20 years back has actually simply marketed … as well as it generated greater than $206 k!!!!

$206,080 to be precise.

As we formerly reported, Kobe purchased 2 similar, blinged-out rings for his moms and dads to celebrate his very first NBA champion with the Lakers complying with the 1999, 2000 period.

Kobe’s mom, Pamela Bryant, notoriously attempted to market the rings, together with a number of various other Kobe souvenirs back then … as well as Kobe taken legal action against to attempt as well as quit the sale.

Kobe inevitably accepted enable his moms and dads to market 6 products– consisting of the rings– as well as, in 2013, they marketed to a personal collection agency (a large Lakers follower) for an overall of $280,000

Now, that personal collection agency mosted likely to Goldin Auction to see what they can obtain for the rings … as well as undoubtedly, the worth has actually increased

The minimal proposal was $15,000– as well as after 20 complete proposals, it marketed for $206 k.

AND ALSO … the ring Kobe provided his papa, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, is anticipated to strike the public auction block quickly as well as it can bring a lot more than Pam’s ring.