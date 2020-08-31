Kobe Bryant Fans Outraged At MTV For Snubbing Him During VMAs In Memoriam Segment

Many recently deceased stars were honored during the “In Memoriam” segment at the 2020 MTV VMAs, but fans were outraged to discover the late great Kobe Bryant was not one of them.

On Sunday, the award show paid tribute to several stars who lost their lives over the past year. Travis Barker introduced the segment, which mostly focused on honoring late musicians, though Glee alum Naya Rivera and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman were also included — which caused fans to question why the NBA legend’s life wasn’t celebrated as well.

Video: Lady GaGa, Ariana Grande, BTS — ALL The MTV VMAs Performances!

Fans fumed on Twitter:

“Who at the #VMAs forgot to include Kobe Bryant in the In Memoriam section?!? You added Naya and Chadwick, you weren’t sticking to just music.” “don’t tell me the vmas just stood kobe up like that” “@vmas you guys are f**king trash for leaving out Kobe and his daughter. Have respect for EVERYONE thats passed. #clowns” “UHHHH #VMAs WHERE TF WAS KOBE BRYANT?!!!!!” “Can’t believe Kobe Bryant was missing from the memoriam segment at the VMAs! WHAT?!”

Some fans were so irate, they called to boycott next year’s ceremony: