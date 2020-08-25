Kobe Bryant Crash: Helicopter Company Now Blaming Air Traffic Controllers!

It appears like the blame is simply getting moved when again as nobody wishes to take duty for the awful death Kobe Bryant

Island Express, the company that ran the helicopter that eliminated Kobe, his child Gianna Bryant, and 7 others, is now taking legal action against 2 air traffic controllers who they declare triggered the deadly crash.

According to an upgrade shared by TMZ, the company declares that Kyle Larsen and Matthew Conley triggered tension to late pilot Ara Zobayan and sidetracked him while he was flying the airplane through foggy weather condition over Calabasas on January 26. The group was headed to Bryant’s youth sports academy in Thousand Oaks, California that early morning for a basketball competition, however the chopper unfortunately crashed into a hillside, eliminating all travelers inside.

In their most current legal action, the company declares the controllers rejected the pilot making use of life-saving radar when they required it. When Zobayan requested for assistance to make it through the challenging weather, Larsen presumably responded:

“I’m going to lose radar and comms [communications] probably pretty shortly so you can just squawk V-F-R [visual flight rules] and when you get closer go to Camarillo tower.”

Conley then eliminated …