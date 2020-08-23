Kobe Bryant birthday: Vanessa Bryant posts heartfelt message on his 42nd birthday

“To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh,” she wrote in an Instagram post

“I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way.”

Vanessa Bryant’s post goes on to discuss her individual battles considering that Kobe, 13-year-old Gigi and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26. The longtime Los Angeles Lakers star and others on board were on their method to a basketball video game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

“Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi. I’ve been completely broken inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are. They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday,” she composed.

” I want I might get up from this terrible headache. I want I might shock our women and invite you and Gigi house to us. I’m mad I didn’t go initially. I constantly wished to go initially so that I selfishly didn’t need to feel this distress. You were expected …

