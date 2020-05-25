Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s Baby Capri Takes First Steps



Play video content material



Get this child on the court docket — Kobe and Vanessa Bryant‘s youngest took her first solo steps, and the video will make you cheer prefer it was one in every of her dad’s dunks.

Capri Bryant, the 11-month-old phenom, took 4-5 big child steps Sunday … stumbling into her mother’s ready arms, and obtained a roomful of applause for her achievement.

Vanessa was beaming over the milestone, saying … “My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean. Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today.”

Waiting to your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It was simply February — lower than 2 weeks after Kobe and Gigi Bryant perished within the helicopter crash — that we noticed Capri standing on her personal for the primary time. Kid’s making massive strides!

Vanessa overestimated Capri proper after her newest accomplishment, telling her, “I knew you were gonna do it!”