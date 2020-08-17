Knocbel Floor Gaming Sofa Chair Folding Mattress Bed Adjustable 5-Position Backrest Comfort Chaise Lounge with 2 Pillows (Black Waterproof PU Cover)



Price: $200.00 - $169.99

(as of Aug 17,2020 11:51:46 UTC – Details)





Description:

With a recliner folding floor futon chair, then you’ll have comfort and convenience with no compromise. The recliner folding floor futon chair is way more stylish and mature than the bean bag, not to mention comfortable with the thick padding. It allows you to sit on it like a chair, or lay it flat to use as a cushion. The recliner folding floor futon chair has an interior adjustable metal frame that has 5 settings to allow you to adjust the back of the seat. The material of the surface is Pu Leather. It is very soft and stretchy, giving you maximum comfort to lounge around on the sofa. These are fantastic to have for young and hip people who live in limited space.

The whole size of the sofa bed: 90? L X 43? W

Back Size: 21? x43?

Seat Size:30? x 43?

Pillow Size: 2.5? x11?

Notice: Items may slightly different from photo in terms of color due to the lighting during photo shooting or the monitor’s display.



This folding floor sofa features stylish and comfortable design and 2 leather pillows included is perfect for providing more relaxation and comfort when reading, meditating, watching TV or relaxing.

With the durable steel frame, the back can be easily adjusted from 90 to 180 degree from flat to upright with 5 different positions.

The surface covered by whole tear resistant PU leather and crafted with the internal steel frame structure and full-filled with high-density foam provides steady and durable long time using.

This lightweight, versatile chair can be easily moved around and placed on any clean and dry surface. Used as a chair, lounge, chaise bed for sleeping, reading, playing and having fun with it.

Waterproof PU surface will help easier clean. Some easy assemble needed(instructions are included).