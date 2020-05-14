‘Knight’ wielding fake sword surrounded by armed police in Cardiff

A “knight” wielding a fake sword was surrounded by armed police after a worried participant of the general public called 999 thinking his blade was a genuine tool.

Three police officers from the guns system of South Wales Police challenged a guy clothed in middle ages clothing at Hendre Lake, in St Mellons, Cardiff, the other day mid-day.

They replied to a phone call from a distressed observer that was afraid the “suspicious looking” knight was mosting likely to release a strike with his 3ft blade.

But the strained scene rapidly de-escalated when the gun police officers became aware the suspect was really simply a “young man” that was bring a plaything sword while out working out.

Mike James, 31, a clinical professional, was strolling with his other half Heather, 32, as well as three-year-old boy Theo, when he experienced the occasions unravel.

He stated: “The whole thing was really surreal- he looked like something out of Assassin’s Creed. We saw this guy walking around in the knight’s outfit and carrying a sword.”

“The police got him to place the sword down and after that they challenged him.They had a conversation with him for a number of mins as well as evidently the man informed them he was experimenting with a brand-new attire as well as he was walking the lake to obtain made use of to the weight.

“The armed police were good as gold and even had a picture with him afterwards before letting him go on his way.”