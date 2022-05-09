Philosopher, jurist, senior lieutenant Gorg Arshakyan, who declared Artsakh Mataghis a kingdom, dedicated his life to Shushi. She went to Shushi to wear the most beautiful jacket. “If not me, who will defend Shushi, I can not leave my soldiers alone.”

Gorg Arshakyan was a graduate of Alma Mater, on the first day of the war he formed a detachment at the university and went to Artsakh. One and a half years after the war, when the National Assembly hints at handing over Artsakh to Azerbaijan, YSU does not respond to the anti-Armenian thesis. He responds by closing the door.

If Gorg was alive, the door to the university would not be closed.

“Let the world come to the realization of the recognition of your independence, because you are the one who shows the way to true peace.” This is George’s post in 2020, dedicated to Artsakh’s Independence Day, days before the war. For Gorg, national dignity and historical justice could not be subordinated to the false agenda of peace.

George’s dream, which he declared his birthday on September 21, was to have a passport of a united Armenia. George’s choice to donate his life to Shushi was a conscious step towards that dream.

He said that schoolchildren go to school in Mataghis. “This is Artsakh, where the children are among the defenders.” He believed that children living in that reality deserved independence and freedom. One and a half years after the war, the leaders of the state avoid talking about the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, about the concerns and protection of Artsakh and the children living in Artsakh.

If Gorg was alive and fulfilled his dream, he would establish a school of knowledge for the children living in Artsakh.

Gorg Arshakyan returned to Yerevan weeks after the war. He was ill when he heard about the danger threatening Shushi, without waiting for the boys of the detachment, saying “if you close the door, I will go out the window” he left for Artsakh, Shushi again.

Knight of the Order of the Battle Cross of the First Degree Order Gorg Arshakyan was wounded twice, bandaged his wound and continued the fight. There is information that Gorg was killed while defending the khachkar from enemy bullets.

One and a half years after the war, the country’s authorities avoid going to Artsakh at least on May 8-9.

If Gorg was alive, it would not be difficult to believe in the liberation of Shushi. For now, Hayk loses to the enemy Bel.