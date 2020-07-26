Knife-wielding teenager, 19, holds up his local kebab shop with a blade for a free bag of CHIPS

A knife-wielding teenager held up his local kebab shop armed with a 9 inch blade simply for a free bag of chips.

Matthew Hawkins, 19, banged the knife on the shop counter and informed personnel he would ‘cut’ them if they didn’t turn over the ₤ 1.60 chips.

CCTV video footage programs Hawkins storming into Yummies Pizza and Kebab shop in Swansea, South Wales, requiring the chips.

In the video, Hawkin storms into the kebab shop while waving the kife and states: ‘I desire some free chips.’

A frightened employee asks why, and Hawkins responds: ‘Because I stated so. I’ve got a knife.’

Drunken Hawkins starts yelling at the server while making ‘stabbing movements’ and after that bangs the weapon on the counter.

Staff attempt to pacify him by stating he might pay for chips – however Hawkins yells: ‘I desire free chips. Hurry up or I’m going to cut you.’

The frightening stand-off lasted 15 minutes prior to Hawkins went out stating: ‘I’m going to f *** ing rob next door – then I’m returning for my chips.’

Craig Jones, prosecuting, stated Hawkins went to the neighbouring Best One shop where he once again displayed the knife prior to selecting up products from the racks, informing personnel he was not going to pay for them.

The Yummies kebab shop employee had actually followed Hawkins out of his takeaway and closed the front door of the shop to trap him inside up until armed cops showed up.

Police discovered Hawkins banging on the front door, and yelling: ‘Give me my f *** ing chips’.

Mr Jones stated: ‘It was clear from individual effect declarations from the victims that the entire experience had actually been a really frightening one.’

Hawkins, of Winch Wen, Swansea, pleaded guilty to 2 counts of tried break-in and one of belongings of a bladed short article.

Swansea Crown Court heard he has no previous convictions.

Hywel Davies, safeguarding Hawkins, stated the offender had finding out problems, and had a hard time to comprehend the repercussions of actions.

Judge Paul Thomas QC informed Hawkins he should have ‘terrified the living daytimes’ out of his victims by his intoxicated actions.

He stated: ‘The courts have a task to safeguard employees in small companies who were susceptible to such attacks.’

He sentenced him to a overall of 3 years in a young transgressors organization and made the topic of limiting orders prohibiting him from calling his victims for the next 5 years.