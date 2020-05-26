Knife-Wielding Man Interrupts NC Church Service Intending To Stab Congregants

A person carrying a knife intruded a North Carolina church’s out of doors service on Sunday with the intention of stabbing congregants.

Deputy Tony Underwood, a spokesman for the Union County Sheriff’s Office, mentioned that police are nonetheless attempting to determine why the person interrupted the service exterior Oak Grove Baptist Church in Waxhaw, according to the New York Post. Underwood defined that the person lives throughout the road from the church, and that he had been shouting obscenities at congregation members on Sunday.

Police are guessing that the person was mad concerning the noise of the service. “We don’t know exactly what the gentleman was upset about,” he mentioned. “We think it’s the noise, but we’re not exactly sure.”

The suspect has since been recognized as 54-year-old Christopher Ross, according to The Blaze. Police had been referred to as after Ross asserted himself within the church service whereas wielding a knife, and not less than one congregant tried unsuccessfully to cease him. “I couldn’t really hear what the words were, but the gentleman had come to the edge of his driveway. Was yelling and very belligerent,” mentioned pastor Rich Myers.

When police shortly arrived on the scene, a deputy struggled with Ross earlier than deploying Tasers, which didn’t cease him. This left officers with no selection however to shoot Ross, and he’s receiving medical remedy for this damage presently. “The armed male continued fighting and a deputy eventually fired rounds from his service weapon, striking the male,” the police division mentioned in a press release. They added that Ross’s accidents usually are not life-threatening.

Congregants of the church are feeling fortunate that the incident was delivered to an finish earlier than it might get any worse. “We bear him no ill will,” Pastor Myers mentioned. “We don’t wish any hardship on him at all. It could’ve been a lot worse, but there was divine intervention. There’s a big comfort in that.” Thank goodness police had been in a position to cease this suspect earlier than he might kill any churchgoers!

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 25, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

