Knesset rejects bill barring Netanyahu from heading government – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, declined a bill on Wednesday which would avoid its members prosecuted on criminal charges from forming a government, the Times of Israel has actually reported. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who deals with corruption and scams charges, and opposition leader Yair Lapid traded insults after the conversation in the chamber.

The bill, which was presented by Lapid, intended to avoid Netanyahu from forming a government if another General Election is kept inIsrael According to reports, 53 MKs declined the bill and 37 supported it. The Blue and White bloc, Netanyahu’s partner in the government, stayed away in the vote.

“We are today witnessing another disgusting episode in a never-ending campaign on the part of those who say they uphold democracy, but hold a sword for its decapitation in their hands,” Netanyahu informed Knesset members after the vote. “This bill is a complete distortion. Where do such laws pass? The only places in the world that pass laws to thwart candidates are Iran and North Korea.”

Turning to Lapid, he stated, “A thousand masks will not have the ability to cover your dictatorship. With one hand you arrange left-wing presentations and with the other you bring Iranian law to the Knesset to avoid me from being …