Knesset passes Coronavirus Law, sidelining Coronavirus Committee – Middle East Monitor

The Knesset voted through sweeping powers to the Israeli government to manage coronavirus on Wednesday, i24 News reported.

The new law, which passed 48-35 in its third reading, will go into effect on August 10.

The new ‘coronavirus law’ will allowed new regulations and restrictions passed by the cabinet to be imposed for a duration of 28 days.

The law will allow the Israeli government to extend the state of emergency at 60-day intervals, up from 45 -a power which will apparently expire by June 30 2021.

This move will strip Israel’s current Coronavirus Committee of its power and put the decision-making in the hands of the cabinet.

This comes after the committee’s chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton, a Likud MK, struck down a lockdown order on restaurants, and another order closing beaches and pools this week.

Israeli citizens have taken to the streets to protest government handling of the coronavirus, criticising the lack of support citizens feel they have received.

