Kmart worker tests positive at Brunswick, Melbourne store

A Kmart store on the border of a Melbourne hotspot has closed after an employee tested positive.

The discount variety store at Barkly Square, in Brunswick, was closed on Saturday for deep cleaning.

The closures come after having a similar scare in Balmain, in Sydney’s inner west, this week where an employee tested positive after returning from Melbourne.

The worker had already tested positive in hotel quarantine and that he went to get yourself a test after his symptoms returned.