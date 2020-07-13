Kmart worker at Greensborough Plaza in Melbourne’s north tests positive to COVID-19

A Kmart staff member has actually evaluated positive for COVID-19 at a hectic Melbourne shopping center.

The shop at Greensborough Plaza in Melbourne’s north was closed on Monday night to go through deep cleansing.

Kmart validated the positive test outcome in a declaration.

‘At Kmart, the health and wellness of our group and consumers is our greatest concern and we can validate that an employee at our Kmart Greensborough shop has actually returned a positive result for COVID-19,’ a representative stated.

‘As quickly as we were warned, we instantly closed the shop as a security preventative measure and we’re presently performing an extensive sanitisation of the shop and will resume tomorrow.

‘We are working carefully with the Department of Health and will continue to keep our group and consumers notified.’

Victoria taped 177 brand-new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with one a returned tourist in hotel quarantine, 25 linked to break outs and 151 under examination.

It follows 3 successive days of case numbers surpassing200