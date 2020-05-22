Kmart recalls popular chocolates from ALL stores over fears they are contaminated 

Kmart has urgently recalled two sorts of chocolate eggs from all stores throughout Australia over fears they may very well be contaminated with items of plastic.

Mixed Bag Milk Chocolate Eggs and Caramel Milk Chocolate Eggs have been affected.

Authorities have warned the chocolates might trigger damage if eaten.

The affected merchandise have a use-by date of February 12, 2021.

Mixed Bag Milk Chocolate Eggs and Caramel Milk Chocolate Eggs have been affected

‘Kmart Australia Ltd is conducting a recall of Solid/Filled Egg Bag 360g and Caramel Egg Bag 160g,’ Food Standards Australia mentioned.

‘The merchandise have been obtainable on the market in Kmart stores and on-line nationally.

‘The recall is because of the potential presence of overseas matter (plastic). Food merchandise containing plastic might trigger damage if consumed.’

Consumers are suggested towards consuming the eggs and may return the merchandise to the place of buy for a full refund.