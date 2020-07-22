Klutz Lego Chain Reactions Science & Building Kit, Age 8, Multicolor

Price:
$21.99 - $13.08
(as of Jul 22,2020 14:32:59 UTC – Details)
Our book includes 33 special LEGO elements that combine with basic bricks from your collection to make your machines go. But don’t worry that you won’t have the right bricks; we worked with the folks at LEGO to make sure you’ll need only the most common bricks, and that there are plenty of substitutes. The result is a chain reaction of fun, as one thing leads to another… and another… and another.
Comes with: 78 page book, 33 LEGO elements, 6 LEGO balls, 6 feet of string, 8 paper ramps, 2 paper pop-up signs, 1 paper funnel ramp, 1 paper flag, 1 paper bucket, 1 platform
Nappa silver award winner
Design and build 10 amazing moving machines – teach your bricks new tricks
Comes with 80 page instructions, 33 LEGO pieces, Instructions for 10 modules, 6 plastic balls, string, paper ramps and other components
Includes a 80 page instructional book with Klutz Certified crystal clear instructions
Includes more than 30 essential LEGO elements
Recommended for children ages 8+