KLPGA Championship resumes: How golf looks in Covid-19 pandemic | Golf News





Many gamers selected to put on masks through the opening spherical of the KLPGA Championship

South Korea’s ladies’s golf tour has formally resumed, giving us an perception on how skilled golf will probably look globally in the weeks and months forward.

The KLPGA Championship marks the primary match performed on knowledgeable golf tour that is recognised by the Women’s World Golf Rankings since March 15, following the worldwide {golfing} shutdown as a result of coronavirus outbreak.

Three of the world’s high 10 are in motion at Lakewood Country Club, simply exterior of Seoul, with the occasion closed to the general public and quite a few security measures have been put in place to restrict the danger of spreading Covid-19.

Players and caddies are discouraged from making hand contact with each other

Players are required to put on masks earlier than and after play, with many carrying one throughout their spherical, whereas gamers are anticipated to social distance and keep a minimal of two metres from their rivals.

Sanitizing areas are arrange on the entrance to the follow vary and the media centre is being sprayed, whereas gamers, caddies and assist workers all get their temperatures taken as they arrive on the course.

The media centre was sprayed with a anti-septic resolution

Seon Woo Bae, Char Young2 Kim and Se Lin Hyun are in a three-way tie for the early lead in any case posting a five-under 67 on the opening day, with A Yeon Cho one in every of three gamers a shot again in tied-fourth.

Top seed Sung Hyun Park is six off the tempo alongside reigning US Women’s Open champions Jeongeun Lee6 after carding opening-round 73s, whereas world No 6 Sei Young Kim began her week with a two-over 74.

Sung Hyun Park’s caddie wore protecting gloves through the spherical

The LPGA Tour is not as a consequence of resume till the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from July 15-18, with the following Ladies European Tour occasion presently the Mediterranean Ladies Open from July 16-19.