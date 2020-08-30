Klopp praises Minamino’s Liverpool impact, wants five substitutions in the Premier League

The Reds boss singled out the Japanese attacker for finding a way to adapt during a difficult period

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted Takumi Minamino can have a big impact after scoring his first goal for the Premier League champions in the Community Shield.

FA Cup holders Arsenal upstaged Liverpool 5-4 on penalties following Saturday’s 1-1 draw in the new season’s curtain-raiser at Wembley.

Minamino’s first Liverpool goal cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 12th-minute opener in London, where a shoot-out was needed behind closed doors.

Japanese attacker Minamino joined Liverpool from Salzburg in January, however, he found opportunities limited as the Reds secured their first league crown in 30 years.

But after Minamino opened his account for Liverpool, Klopp told reporters: “It was big for him and big for us because it was the only thing he lacked since he is with us.

“He didn’t score a goal [before], but had situations and was close in plenty of moments. That helped of course. The shape he is in is obviously good, I think everybody could see when he came on.

“Then, the goal is more or less the logical step after performing on the level he performs now, especially in the pre-season. I am very pleased for him; it was very important for us to stay in the game and for him, just to…