Klopp call ‘one of the most exciting’ for Liverpool owner John W Henry as Reds revel in title triumph

The head of Fenway Sports Group has actually reviewed the minute in which he had the ability to lure a charming German tactician to Anfield

Liverpool owner John W Henry states finding that Jurgen Klopp wanted to talk about taking the reins at Anfield was “one of the most exciting phone calls” he has actually ever taken.

Back in October 2015, the Reds discovered themselves in requirement of a brand-new supervisor as Brendan Rodgers was ushered through the exits.

It did not take long for Klopp to be recognized as a leading target by those at Anfield, with the charming German without a club at that phase having actually severed ties with Borussia Dortmund a couple of months previously.

With an interesting task put to him, a highly-rated coach opened himself approximately talks.

Henry thinks about that day to be a turning point in Liverpool’s current history, with the club having actually delighted in Champions League, Club World Cup and Premier League title accomplishments under an enigmatic supervisor.

In a BBC documentary titled ‘Liverpool FC: The 30 Year Wait’, Henry stated of his quote to get Klopp on board: “I initially learnt about Jurgen when I was still actually a trainee of the video game and believing that is the type of football I wish to play.

” I believe they called it the ‘heavy-metal football’.

“[FSG president] Mike Gordon called me one day and stated: ‘We’re going to have actually a.