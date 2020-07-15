Klopp and Mourinho slam decision to overturn Manchester City’s ban

However, after reviewing the club’s appeal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the ban Monday, stating City had not broken the rules by disguising equity funding as sponsorship.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was one of several in the overall game to criticize the decision on Tuesday, arguing the significance of upholding FFP rules.

He said abandoning the framework could lead to a situation where you have the richest clubs, owned by the richest people, dominating the game.

“I don’t think it was a good day for football yesterday, to be honest,” he told a virtual news conference.

“FFP is a good idea. It is there for protecting teams and the competition so that nobody overspends and have to make sure the money they want to spend is based on the right sources.”

“It’s not up to me to judge this and I don’t, but I think this FFP framework we should stick to.”

‘Disgraceful’

Despite featuring its ban overturned, it was decided that City had failed to cooperate with UEFA authorities and an original fine of 30 million euros ($34 million) was paid down to 10 million ($11.3 million).

Such a decision angered Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, who said the newest ruling marked the end of FFP rules as we know them.

“In any case, it’s a disgraceful decision because if City are not guilty then they should not be punished with the fine,” that he told a virtual news conference.

“If you’re not guilty you shouldn’t have a fine. If they are guilty the decision is also a disgrace and they should be banned from the competition. I don’t know if City are guilty or not but either way it’s a disgraceful decision.”

“I think this really is going to be the end of Financial Fair Play because there is no point. I’d like to view it used in an effective way.

“At this moment we’re talking about Man City in the past other clubs were in the same situation.

“I think it’s better to open the circus door and let everybody enjoy.”

An apology

City has consistently pleaded its innocence since its ban in February, initially calling the UEFA process “flawed.”

Manager Pep Guardiola said the club was now very happy to see the ban overturned and suggested it deserved an apology from those who assumed guilt, somewhat from long-time rival Mourinho.

“Jose [Mourinho] and all the managers should know that individuals were damaged. We ought to be apologized [to],” that he told a news conference Tuesday.

“Like I said often, if we did something very wrong, we will accept absolutely the decisions by UEFA and CAS because we did something wrong.

“We have the right to defend ourselves when we believe what we now have done is correct, is right. Three independent judges said this.

“Yesterday was an excellent day for football because we play with the exact same rules of FFP as all the clubs in Europe. All of these. [If] we break this FFP, we are banned.”

City will now have the possibility to play in next season’s Champions League, the sole major trophy to elude Guardiola throughout his time at the club.

In this season’s competition, City faces Real Madrid next month in the knockout stages having defeated Los Blancos 2-1 in the initial leg. The winner of the tie will face Lyon or Juventus in the quarterfinals.

Another twist in Newcastle’s takeover

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has barred beIN Sport from broadcasting any Premier League matches in the country at the same time when the nation’s public investment fund is involved in a proposed deal to take over Newcastle.

The Saudi government claims the Qatari owned beIN Sport “abused its dominant position through several monopolistic practices.”

The decision to ban the broadcaster means there is no legitimate way for people in Saudi Arabia to watch EPL games and has caused yet more confusion in the takeover saga which includes rumbled on for months.

The hope was that the brand new owners would propel Newcastle back to the top of English football, following the trend set by Chelsea and Manchester City, which were both bought by billionaires.