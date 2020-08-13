KLOKOL True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Headphones [V5.0, Charging Case, 20Hrs Playtime] in-Ear Stereo Sound Earphones w/Mic for Running Sport Compatible with iPhone Samsung Android (Deep Black)



Price: $69.99 - $29.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 00:12:21 UTC – Details)





【TWS & BLUETOOTH 5.0】 KLOKOL true wireless earbuds adopt the newest chips in this market, true wireless design with latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology that allow the Bluetooth earbuds own faster and stabler transmission and lower consumption without drop.

【HD STEREO SOUND QUALITY】 Enjoy a real wireless experience on this Bluetooth headphones that produce fabulous sound quality with deep bass and crystal crisp treble. In-ear earbuds design can block out lots of surrounding noises during sports, running, jogging and reading etc.

【ULTRA-COMFY & EASY-TO-USE】 4 g net weight offer you ultra-comfy wearing experience and 3 different size ear buds allow the best comfortable fitting. The Bluetooth headset supports working together to enjoy stereo sound, or using one earbud only for conference or driving safety.

【24 MONTHS WARRANTY】 KLOKOL Bluetooth earpieces have 24 months hassle-free warranty to ensure the enjoyment of your purchase. If you are not satisfied with your purchase for any reason, please contact us anytime, 7/24hrs customer service.