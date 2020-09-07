Klipsch Heritage Groove Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Walnut



The Heritage groove is an awesome wireless portable speaker. Designed to bring big sound wherever life takes you, It has the legendary, detailed, and dynamic sound you’ve come to expect from Klipsch. Featuring a powerful, three-inch full range High excursion driver, the heritage groove also has advanced DSP equalization to provide lifelike, dynamic sound at any volume level.

An 8-hour battery life on a single charge.

A built-in microphone for hands-free calling – you can use the Heritage Groove as a desktop conference call speaker

Charge the Heritage Groove at home or on the road with any micro USB cable, or take it on the road with the included charging adaptor.