Klay Thompson’s sweet jump shot – how’d he do that? | NBA News

In his Lockdown Lowdown, expertise coach Gary Maitland reveals the secrets and techniques behind the NBA’s most iconic photographs and strikes. Here he analyses the sweet jump shot of Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson.

Thompson’s accuracy and consistency from lengthy-vary is the centrepiece of an elite offensive recreation that makes him one of many NBA’s greatest scoring threats, particularly from three-level vary. Whether it’s hitting an NBA document 14 three-pointers in a single recreation, scoring 37 factors in a single quarter or scoring greater than 50 factors in lower than 30 minutes (twice), Thompson’s scoring feats are the stuff of NBA legend.

Coach Maitland explains how Klay combines footwork, shot launch, observe-via and touchdown to perfection to make his jump shot one of many NBA’s most harmful offensive weapons.

With Klay Thompson, we’re witnessing one of many best shooters of our time, arguably one of many best shooters of all time.

To perceive what makes Thompson so profitable together with his taking pictures, we have to have a look at the important thing ideas that permit him to effectively rating the ball from lengthy vary.

For Klay to shoot so successfully, he must have a large base when he takes off. That extensive base means he is steady and on steadiness so there is no such thing as a room for any bumps that might push him off that straight line that may information his shot to the basket.



















After he has jumped, it is vital he lands with a large touchdown so he stays on steadiness all through his shot and there’s no drifting forwards or backwards. That means his shot will observe on observe, being straight and going into the basket.

Another key component to Klay’s shot is that he is ready to get his hand beneath the ball and within the center earlier than he shoots it. (The effort he places into the shot is) being pushed straight via the center of the ball, making certain there is no such thing as a inward push or outward drift.

As the ball is being pushed up he holds a pleasant excessive observe-via together with his elbow going above his eyebrow in order that the ball creates a improbable arc which is able to permit an awesome drop angle for the ball to swish via the basket.

Let’s piece these parts collectively. We’ve received the extensive base, the vertical jump, hand beneath the ball within the center, pushing it up, getting the elbow above the eyebrow on the discharge, fingers pointing in the direction of the basket and a large base for the touchdown.

















In order for Thompson to achieve success, he has to have the ability to grasp the artwork of taking pictures with motion, use of the dribble and slicing away from the ball in order that, though defenders aren’t going to permit him simple photographs, he continues to be capable of create a shot for himself and be efficient for his staff.

Click the video on the high of the web page to look at Coach Maitland show Thompson’s elite taking pictures stroke.

