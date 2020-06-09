Klay Thompson’s health status unclear until Golden State Warriors back together | NBA News

The Golden State Warriors count on to have a greater thought about how Klay Thompson’s restoration from reconstructive left knee surgical procedure goes as soon as the group can lastly reconvene after the lengthy separation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

For now, normal supervisor Bob Myers is inspired Thompson has skilled no setbacks through the in depth rehabilitation course of.

“I think we have got to take a look at him when we see him,” Myers stated on Monday on a convention name. “There are totally different variations of 100 per cent.

“100 per cent for you or I when we walk around the street is not 100 per cent of an NBA basketball player playing basketball. So until we kind of test him and see him and he is starting one-on-one and then two-on-two. Obviously the pandemic has not allowed him that opportunity to do those type of things.”

















1:56



Klay Thompson was knocked out of Game 6 of the NBA Finals when he injured his knee after being fouled making an attempt a dunk



Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee on June 13 throughout Game 6 of the NBA Finals towards the Toronto Raptors and had surgical procedure on July 2. He was reevaluated over the All-Star break and the group decided round that point that he wouldn’t play in any respect this season with the group not being within the combine for the playoffs.

Image:

Klay Thompson is helped off the court docket after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals



The Warriors completed 15-50 – the NBA’s worst file – with Thompson out and together with his fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry nursing a damaged left hand for many of the season. Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant departed in free company to hitch the Brooklyn Nets.

As keen as everyone seems to be to see Thompson back to his dominant All-Star self, that may are available in due time.



















8:33



Relive Golden State sharpshooter Klay Thompson’s greatest moments from the previous 4 NBA Finals sequence



“There is no rush, clearly. As far as I have heard, he is recovering fine, there hasn’t been a setback, but one thing that has been a little bit difficult in the last couple months is our ability to oversee those things as much as you might normally,” Myers stated. “So I think about sooner or later after we collectively get together I also can reply that higher.

“I think what people really want to know is has he been playing and what does he looks like and that’s really the answer to 100 per cent and we won’t know that until we kind of reach that point in time.”

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here