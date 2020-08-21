KLARSTEIN VitAir Turbo Hot Air Fryer, Reduced-Fat Frying, Baking, Grilling and Roasting, 9.6 qt Cooking Chamber, Rotisserie, 1400 Watts Halogen, Up to 450 F, White



Healthy Innovation: The VitAir revolutionizes fat-free frying.

Versatile: The VitAir comes with various attachments and has the ability to fry, boil, roast, bbq, grill and even bake.

No Stick, No Mess: The revolutionary CeraPlus non-stick coating prevents food from baking or sticking onto the hot air fryer.

Practical: Moderate dimensions allow this fryer to easily fit into almost every kitchen.

Simple: The stylish, dome-shaped housing provides a 310° panoramic viewing window, allowing you to track the cooking process.

Spacious: The 9,6qt interior compartment even offers enough space for a whole chicken.

The device’s 1400-watt hot-air system uses a sophisticated ventilation and circulation system to achieve target temperatures in just 3 minutes.

Klarstein brings exciting products to your home, fusing stylish design and superior function – all with an added splash of color.

Our concepts are individual and distinctive. Whether you are cooking your family dinner, storing wine, or cleaning Klarstein can provide you with all the necessary helpers.

INNOVATIVE: The Klarstein VitAir is a hot air fryer in an exciting futuristic look that revolutionises your kitchen routine and gives traditional deep fryers, grills and ovens a run for their money. This chef combines these devices in one multifunctional unit.

HEALTHY: Using the halogen infrared heating element, cook meat, fish and vegetables in record time, and in a healthy way. Whether fresh or frozen food ingredients, everything is transformed without preheating, thawing and most importantly without oil.

TIME-SAVER: Temperature can be set up to 450 F, and cooking time up to a max. of one hour. Alternatively, use one of the pre-programmed automatic functions. A timer allows you to wake up to freshly baked rolls or come home to a complete dinner after a long day.

VERSATILE: Various accessories are included to extend the VitAir’s range of functions. The switchable rotation ensures dishes are cooked evenly from all sides. For pizza, the device features a round cooking sheet, while a grill is available for cooking steaks.

NON-STICK COATED: The stylish, dome-shaped housing provides a 310° panoramic viewing window, allowing you to track the cooking process. The bath insert is non-stick coated to reduce cleaning time and is also suitable for cleaning in the dishwasher.