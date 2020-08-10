KLARSTEIN VitAir Turbo Hot Air Fryer • Reduced-Fat Frying, Baking, Grilling and Roasting • 9.6 qt Cooking Chamber • Rotisserie • 1300 Watts Halogen • Up to 450 F • Red

By
Jasyson
-


Price: sc -

Practical: Moderate dimensions allow this fryer to easily fit into almost every kitchen
Versatile: The VitAir comes with various attachments and has the ability to fry, boil, roast, bbq, grill, and even bake – offering endless possibilities.
No Stick, No Mess: The revolutionary CeraPlus non-stick coating prevents food from baking or sticking onto the hot air fryer.
Simple: The stylish, dome-shaped housing provides a 310° panoramic viewing window, allowing you to track the cooking process.

Post Views: 3

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR