Klarna checks pulse with smartphones to fight bots

Swedish payment tech startup Klarna is most comfortable when it’s innovating and doing things differently to its financial sector competitors. That approach seems to been employed by for it up to now.

Now, the firm is going for a novel approach to fighting auto-purchasing bots, using smartphone-based pulse oximetry, or ‘pulse BPM technology’ to ensure those entering its new competition are indeed human, and not automated entrants trying to game the system.

Teaming up with streetwear blog and sneaker expert Highsnobiety, the Scandinavian fintech has launched the ‘Heartbeats 4 sneakers’ raffle, that may see several of the most in-demand sneaker styles from the last decade – including Adidas Originals Yeezy Boost 750 OG and Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Jordan 1 Chicago – auctioned off to “die-hard sneakerheads”.

The extra verification measure can be an attempt to oust the bots that Highsnobiety estimates account for not exactly 100% of traffic on popular releases.

Once on the raffle internet site, to enter, users must place their finger on the computer or phone’s camera lens. When in place, light shines through the user’s finger and hits the lens; when blood pumps through your body, the amount of light hitting the lens can change with each beat, indicating a pulse.

These variations are captured through the camera feed – cancelling out bots is completed by checking for larger variations in the data to determine whether it’s a genuine heartbeat the pulse is measuring.

In medical settings with specialized pulse oximetry devices, but also being used in certain smartwatches, this method is employed to approximate an individual’s oxygen saturation to measure how well oxygen will be circulated around a person’s body.

Pulse oximetry can on average tell health workers how well a person’s heart is working after surgery or sedation, to check always a person’s ability to handle increased activity, or to see if a ventilator is needed to help breathing.

However, as basic version of the same technique is now being increasingly utilized in smartphone apps which claim to find a way to measure a user’s pulse via their smartphone camera, or simply just by holding their phone’s camera up to their face.

As far back as 2017, a paper was published by the European Society of Cardiology warning consumers concerning the accuracy of the apps after having a study found huge variability between commercially available apps, even those using the same technology.

“Heart rate apps come installed on many smartphones and once people see them it is human nature to use them and compare their results with others,” said one of the authors, Dr. Christophe Wyss, a cardiologist at Heart Clinic Zurich, Switzerland. “The problem is that there is no law requiring validation of these apps and, therefore, no way for consumers to know if the results are accurate.”

But while the technology might not be fit for an exact measure of heartbeat, as a straightforward and quick digital verification measure – a welcome alternative to selecting most of the traffic lights, crosswalks, and storefronts within an image grid – it may prove effective and (fairly) hard for basic bots to cheat.