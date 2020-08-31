KKR sells software group Epicor to CD&R in $4.7bn deal

The private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has agreed to buy the software company Epicor from KKR, in a $4.7bn deal that is among the largest software acquisitions this year.

The deal will see Epicor, which is based in Austin, Texas, pass into its third set of private equity hands in less than a decade. It values the company at about 13 times its most recent fiscal-year earnings of $360m, according to one person familiar with the deal.

Epicor, which sells back-office software to manufacturing and retail companies, is expected to continue a strategy of acquiring smaller competitors, having already completed three deals in the past 18 months.

The group has also shifted a greater portion of its business in recent years to virtual, cloud-based computing systems — an area that has surged during the pandemic.

“We have several companies that we’ve been looking at, to grow [market] share,” said Himanshu Palsule, president of Epicor. “We feel that we are at that right size, neither too small nor too big, to be able to drive these acquisitions at a very granular level.”

Private equity firms have increasingly piled into software businesses in recent years, drawn to the prospect of reliable recurring revenues, even though the companies lack hard assets to lend against.

Epicor’s sale is…