KKR homes in on Japan as cash-strapped companies offload assets

KKR is doubling down on its operations in Japan, betting that the Covid-19 pandemic has opened up new opportunities in a country that was already its richest source of potential deals in Asia.

The US private equity firm is planning to participate in a wave of transactions generated by railway companies, manufacturers and other corporations with substantial but underused property and land assets, according to Hirofumi Hirano, the head of KKR in Japan.

As part of that expansion into real estate and infrastructure, KKR is beefing up its team on the ground. Last summer it poached Daisuke Hiramoto from PAG, the Hong Kong-based private equity firm, and hired former Goldman Sachs banker Takatsune Hirayama in May.

Last month Robert Lewin, KKR’s chief financial officer, said the company had raised about $11bn for its fourth pan-Asian private equity fund — already the largest of its type in the world — and was on track to meet its target of $12.5bn.

“Real estate as a hard asset is becoming too expensive but KKR has a role to play on the operational front to create synergies for real estate and infrastructure,” said Mr Hirano, a veteran of some of the country’s largest private equity buyouts.

KKR’s expansion comes as the world’s largest private equity groups, including Bain,…