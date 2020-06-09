KKK leader may face hate crimes charges for allegedly driving through Virginia crowd, prosecutor says

“The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology. We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate,” Taylor said in the statement.

Rogers, 36, of Hanover County, made a short court appearance Monday morning where that he agreed to accept a court-appointed attorney and was denied bond, Richmond TV station WTVR reported.

The attorney listed for him in court public records, George Townsend, did not straight away return a call seeking comment. Rogers told the judge he could be a self-employed landscaper.

Police said in a news release that an adult victim reported the incident, which came amid days of protests in the Richmond area and across the country within the death of George Floyd.

The victim was checked with a rescue team and refused any further treatment, the news release said.

Taylor’s statement said Rogers was driving recklessly near the protest, drove around the protesters, revved the engine and drove in to the group.

“The allegations are incredibly serious … particularly during this time when we are having real conversations about racism, real conversations about social inequalities and the idea of the injustices that are happening,” Taylor said in a phone interview.

In her statement, Taylor noted a similar attack that occurred the day of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. An avowed white supremacist drove his car in to a crowd of peaceful anti-racism demonstrators, killing one woman and injuring dozens more.

The attacker, James A. Fields, is serving multiple life sentences.