KKBEAR (Give Replaceable Strap) 3G GPS Watch for Kids Elderly,WiFi Phone Call, Real-time Tracking, Geo-Fence Touch Screen Camera SOS Alarm Anti-Lost GPS Tracker Suitable for Dementia Alzheimer’s



Price: $89.99

(as of Aug 25,2020 10:12:36 UTC – Details)

Product Description

KKBear 3G GPS smart watch, designed for the elderly and kids,certified by FCC, ROHS, CE,good quality,safe, comfortable to wear. Also suitable for patients with dementia / Alzheimer’s disease.

About the sim card:

the watch support ATT, Tmobile,Speedtalk cards in US, but Sprint and Verizon are not supported. Please note that any SIM card can be used on your own mobile phone.

When you purchase a SIM card from an ATT or Tmobile store, please tell the salesperson that the SIM card requires a regular telephone line instead of a wearable line and requires data and voice service.

If you are outside of US, you can insert local sim card. The watch band supports GSM 2G(900/1800/850/1900mhz) and WCDMA 3G (850/1900mhz), or 4G (must be compatible with GSM 2G or WCDMA 3G (850/1900mhz))

Product Functions:

GPS + LBS + WiFi +AGPS multi-mode positioning

Two-way call

Voice message

Remote monitoring

Built-in HD Camera

Geofence

Non-disturb period

History track

Alarm clock reminder

Step counter

Specifications:

GPS accuracy : GPS 5-20m; WIFI location 20-100m; LBS Base station location: 100-1000m.

Standby time : 1-3 days(Related to work mode, work mode 1 minute standby 1 day, 1 hour standby 3 days)

What’s in the box?

1 *A19 GPS watch

1 *USB charge cable

1 *User manual

1* Quick guide

1* Replaceable grey strap

Simple design, multi-function



The watch has only one button,prevent the elderly or children from mishandling,The family can keep track of the wearer’s safety at anytime.

Multi-function: two way call, active tracking, fence, block strange calls, do not disturb mode, voice chat, history track, low power reminder, SOS alarm, alarm clock, step counter and so on.

Step counter



You can enter the step time period, step size, weight, and then calculate the number of steps, calories, distance.

Note that the step counter function will check the status of the watch at all times, and it consumes a lot of power.

It is recommended to turn it off.

Make frinds



Put the two watches together and shake them hard.

Both watches will be registered as friends and can send voice chats and pictures to each other.

Increase the fun and interaction of children.

Watch photo and APP remote photo



You can take a picture with the watch;

Family members can take photos remotely through the APP, listen to them remotely,

You can understand what the child is doing and what environment the child is in.

Simple design, multi-function

Step counter

Make frinds

Watch photo and APP remote photo

Track and query the position of the wearer at multiple angles,All-round protection.



GPS Deviation accuracy<5m

Outdoors, GPS mode, deviation accuracy <5m;

Indoors, WIFI mode and LBS mode, the deviation reaches tens of meters to hundreds of meters;

where the signal is weak, the deviation reaches several hundred or even kilometers.

Historical Route

The APP can keep the watch’s historical track for 3 months.

You can check the whereabouts of the wearer at any time.

Geofence

You can set up one or more geofences.

such as a school or home, and the app will alert you when the wearer enter and leave the geofence.

Two-way call

You can use the phone book of the APP to save the watch with 15 phone numbers.

The watch can answer and dial 15 phone numbers,

so that the watch can intercept the unfamiliar number of the non-phone book, the child will be safer.

Do not disturb

You can set up 4 groups of time periods.

Let your child concentrate on studying during class.

Let the elderly rest well.

During this period, the watch cannot receive calls.

(Saturday and Sunday do not disturb mode does not take effect)

One-button SOS alarm

In an emergency, the wearer can contact the family by pressing a button to let the family know where they are.

The wearer can also talk to family members.

You can set two SOS numbers.

When the wearer presses for help, the first number is called by default.

If the first number is unsuccessful, the second number will be called ,

the call will be repeated three times until it is answered.

Phone call & SOS emergency call

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Heart rate & Blood Pressure monitoring

✓

No

No

No

No

Remove reminder

✓

No

No

No

No

Camera

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Video call

No

✓

✓

No

No

Voice message

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Step counter

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Safe fence alarm

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Find the watch

✓

✓

✓

No

No

GPS location

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

This is a 3G GPS smart watch tracker and certified by FCC, ROHS, CE.,good quality, safe, comfortable to wear,perfect for kids and the elderly.you can track wearer location in real time, you can contact the wearer at any time, or you can check the history route of the watch within 3 months, We offer lifetime free for Android ,IOS application and PC web tracking platform.

Multiple Call Modes: 1.SOS, in an emergency, the wearer can quickly dial your family number with the push of a button. 2, two-way call, after setting up the phone book through the APP, the watch can dial and answer the call through the phone book, 3, Voice Remote listening,you can use this function to listen to the sound next to the watch, but the wearer can’t hear from you, the watch screen won’t light up.

Do Not Disturb Mode: When your child at school or the elderly is resting, you can set the time period to block incoming calls. The watch can still dial calls at this time.This watch also has an alarm clock, low battery reminder function, very intimate, The watch also has a voice chat function, The watch and APP can send and receive voices to each other, and a voice does not exceed 15 seconds.

Other functions: Support for make photos and remote make photos, save 43 photos, support Bluetooth transmission, Far more features waiting for you to discover: Step Counter, Making friends and etc.. IMPORTANT: This watch supports 3G WCDMA network, while most GPS watches on the market support only 2G network. Because the 2G network will be closed in future, it is more suitable for you to choose a 3G GPS watch. Packing list: 3G GPS watch*1, usb cable*1, user manual*1,grey strap*1