KJ Apa ‘Split’ His Head Open While Filming New Movie — AHHHHH!!

Scary things!!

To state KJ Apa is having a rough July would be a little bit of an understatement. After getting rid of a fragment of metal from his eye previously this month, the Riverdale star just recently got stitches in his head for an injury sustained while filming his new flick, Songbird

The 23- year-old required to his Instagram Story on Thursday to display the newly-placed staples, describing (listed below) in the video:

“I split my head open yesterday…I don’t know if you guys can see that but I have two stitches in there, metal stitches.”

Ouch, bad man!!

Luckily, the New Zealand native appears to be simply great, sharing 2 shirtless pictures of himself to his Insta feed (above) getting medical attention and flaunting a bloody tee shirt.

Next time, be a little bit more mindful!! We truly do not desire there to be a next time for this man!

