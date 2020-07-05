Kiwi woman, 43, returning from Australia is arrested after escaping her hotel quarantine

A New Zealand woman has been arrested for escaping hotel quarantine after returning from Australia.

The 43-year-old ran away from the Pullman Hotel in Auckland on foot at about 6.20pm on Saturday night.

The woman, who had been in coronavirus quarantine after returning from Brisbane on June 27, ran a few blocks before she was caught by police at about 8pm.

The five officers who arrived to contact with her have now been tested for COVID-19 and have been forced to self-isolate, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The 43-year-old woman ran away from the Pullman Hotel (pictured) in Auckland on foot at about 6.20pm on Saturday night

The unidentified woman is in custody and police are looking at charges.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, from the top of isolation management in New Zealand, said the girl exact movements are still being determined.

‘We recognise that managed isolation could be stressful for those who come to it with many different circumstances.

‘However, wilfully leaving our facilities can not and will perhaps not be tolerated, and the right action will soon be taken.’

He also said the girl, who will be assessed with a clinician, tested negative to the virus on June 30.

All travellers arriving in New Zealand must isolate for 14 days, and test negative to the respiratory virus before they are allowed into the community.