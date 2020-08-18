KIWI design Webcam Cover 0.03 inch 6-Pack Camera Cover Slide Ultra Thin Camera Blocker Protect Your Privacy Security for MacBook Air, Laptop, iPad, iMac, PC, Desktop, iPhone 8/7/6 Plus



Product Description

Why is everyone covering up their laptop cameras?



● Hackers can access these cameras through malware

● Were you aware that hackers could gain access to cameras there are 100s of millions of web cameras,

which can potentially put your privacy and security at risk.

●​ People use simple sticker and plastic clip to cover their camera to protect themselves from hackers.

● A glut of cheap stickers and branded plastic slides designed to cover up the front-facing cameras on phones, laptops and even televisions.

Now KIWI design offers you a better solution with it’s webcam cover:



– 0.03in Thin Webcam Cover

– NEW Strong 3M Adhesive

– Made from Durable ABS plastic

– Installed in 4 Steps

– Clean Minimalist Design

– Cover your Webcam at your Convenience

– No Affect on the Performance of your Webcam

– Works with Laptops, Desktops, Smartphones

Please Note:

1. Be careful not to cover the signal light and sensor when you install the webcam cover.

2.This webcam cover is used for in-built webcam(front camera) on most laptops,phones and tablets, BUT NOT for external webcam.

Super Sturdy Adhesive

KIWI design webcam cover use strong adhesive which can be easily applied and removed from your device without leaving any traces behind.

Effectively Privacy Protection

Close the webcam cover when you don’t need a camera to stop potential hackers. Unique design makes it easy to enjoy a safe digital life.

Ultra-thin Design

The webcam cover slide is surprisingly thin, ONLY 0.03in, it is quite stylish, does not feel its existence when the laptop lid is closed and perfectly fitting on your device webcam.

Easy to Use:



1.Clean the surface of your device’s webcam with the included cleaning cloth;

2.Tear off the back sticker, then align the lens and attach the protective cover to the lens;

3.Press it firmly in place and hold for about 10 seconds, which helps the 3M adhesive be more durable;

4.Simply place your finger on the slider and slide to cover or uncover your webcam.

What You Get:

6*Black Webcam Covers

1*Cleaning Cloth

1*User Guide

18-month product support and 24×7 hrs friendly customer support

Widely Compatible

Laptop, iPad, Smartphones, etc.

Oculus Quest VR

Vive Pro/Samsung Odyssey VR/Oculus Rift/Playstation VR/Valve Index VR

Oculus Quest VR

Oculus Quest VR

Oculus Quest / Rift S

Package Weight

13g

99g

394g

20g

120g

85g

Color

2 red+2 black

Black

Black/White

Black

Black

Black

Materials

ABS plastic

PVC, Copper, Aluminum

Silent Dyneema Cable, Plastic

Aluminum Alloy, TPE

Soft Silicone

Silicone, PU Leather

Package Size

14*9*0.4 cm

12*12*1.5 cm

15.5*10.5*6 cm

7.1*6.2*1.6 cm

7.1*6.2*1.6 cm

21*15.5*4.5 cm

Perfectly Privacy Protection: KIWI design Webcam Cover not only professionally protects your online privacy and prevents hackers from spying on your private life also protects your front-set camera from dirt and dust

Ultra-Thin & Durable Design: Camera Cover Slide is only 0.8mm/0.03inches ultra thin thickness which will not interfere with closing lid of your laptop. It is made of premium high-strength ABS plastic could provide long-term reliable protection for your privacy

Firmly Sticking: Camera Cover adheres with strong 3M double sided tape for simply sticking on different devices and stays firmly, when you need it also can be easily removed doesn’t leave any sticky traces. Note：Please install as manual recommend (just 4 steps) to ensure effect

Slide Switch: Laptop camera cover slide can be opened or closed with just one simple finger movement, when the webcam is not in use just cover it to provide you with privacy security

Compatible with Most Devices: Webcam cover perfectly fit most models of smartphones,tablets and laptops. iPhone 7/7 plus,iPhone 8/8 plus, iMac, Macbook air, iPad,Surface Pro, All in one desktop etc