Kiwi backpacker Sophie Brown shows off taxpayer-funded isolation hotel

A New Zealand woman who made a decision to return home three months after her country went in to lockdown is living in luxury at her taxpayer-funded quarantine hotel.

Sophie Brown, 22, had plans to invest the year on a holiday of an eternity working in great britain but thought we would go home when she saw how well her country had handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Brown was delivered to the Ibis Hotel in Rotorua on New Zealand’s North Island for her mandatory 14-day self isolation, where she has been documenting her lavish stay.

New Zealand shut its borders on March 19 but Ms Brown decided to stay in great britain and find work, only made a decision to return back to New Zealand 3 months after the country locked down.

Ms Brown went home because as things are slowly going back to normalcy but is spending fourteen days in luxury in her taxpayer-funded mandatory quarantine.

‘The prospect of finding its way back to a standard life after isolation is pretty good,’ Ms Brown told NZ Herald.

She has shared images of her luxury accommodation and meals to her Instagram, showing spacious room with a king bed and flat screen TELEVISION.

Ms Brown also shared a picture of the hotel car parking, which she said is a major highlight of her stay.

The car parking is cordoned off and monitored by staff but people in quarantine are allowed to utilize it for exercise.

Return travellers in quarantine can go for walks and get oxygen, and are even allowed to have socially-distanced conversations with the others.

‘A couple of the people had described it as a prison courtyard,’ she joked.

Although she have been in lockdown in the UK with family since March 20, Ms Brown is utilising the time to her advantage and applying for work once she gets out.

She has three meals sent to her room daily, which are left outside the from door.

Breakfast arrives between 7am and 9am, lunch between 11.30am and 1pm and dinner comes between 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Ms Brown said the ‘food is so good she cannot complain’.

For one meal she was given a pumpkin lasagne, bread roll, salad as well as a slice of carrot cake for dessert.

Another time she was presented with a sandwich, orange and chocolate cake for lunch.

She also receives a daily health check with a nurse and routine COVID-19 checks.

Ms Brown said she was shocked when she was told she had to fill a bus to drive to Rotorua from Auckland Airport, as Auckland hotels had reached capacity.

She said the bus had terrified a lot of people in quarantine as social distancing rules were not followed and the buses were filled to capacity.

‘Being in isolation for three months, there wasn’t a really chance of me getting Covid, but being on that bus was the highest chance I’ve had in quite a while of catching it,’ she said.

When they arrived they were briefed by military personnel, had to fill in a form, received information packs and assigned rooms.

The hotel went in to lockdown about 11.30am Wednesday and she among others were told by army personnel in which to stay their rooms.

Returning travellers all had to be tested for the coronavirus in the carpark before the nine-hour lockdown.

A note she received from the hotel warned her the lockdown was over: ‘Thank you for the patience today.’

‘Clinical staff have assessed that the facility is safe and thus the lockdown has been lifted. All restrictions prior to the lockdown are now reinstated,’ it read.