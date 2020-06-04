Kitty Hawk abandons its Flyer project, lays off dozens

Secretive Larry Page-backed “flying car” startup Kitty Hawk has pulled the plug on its Flyer electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and certainly will lay off most of the 70-person team which was working on it, as TechCrunch first reported.

“We have learned what we needed from [Flyer] — things such as vehicle design and testing, manufacturing aircraft, and most of, how humans would experience eVTOL,” Alex Roetter, the president of the Flyer project, and Sebastian Thrun, Kitty Hawk’s CEO, wrote in an article. “We are proud to have built the first electrically-powered VTOL aircraft in the world flown by non-pilots. Just as with our earlier Cora aircraft, Flyer is clearly a milestone in the history of Kitty Hawk and eVTOL vehicles.”

Kitty Hawk once said it could have a commercial version of the Flyer for sale in 2017

The only remaining project Kitty Hawk has disclosed it’s working on is just a plane-shaped vehicle called Heaviside. TechCrunch reports that a few Flyer staff will be brought over to the Heaviside project, and the remainder will leave with 20 weeks of pay, annual bonuses, and certainly will have their health insurance covered through the conclusion of the season.

Launched in 2015 but unmasked in 2017, Kitty Hawk promoted that the Flyer would be so simple to fly that people wouldn’t need a pilot’s license. The company even said at that time that people could learn to fly it after just minutes of trying. Kitty Hawk fearlessly promised a commercial version would be available by year’s end, despite showing off a vehicle that looked similar to a DIY project than something near to ready for consumers. The startup even offered a $100 three-year “membership” that put potential customers on a waiting list, gave them access to company-branded gear, and was also supposed to provide them with exclusive usage of a flight simulator and company events.

One year later, Kitty Hawk unveiled a much sleeker version that looked similar to a “hoverbike,” and gained a lot of buzz after letting YouTube star Casey Neistat become one of many first people outside the company to fly the Flyer. (Neistat somewhat had to undergo some two hours of training.) Kitty Hawk also unmasked a second aircraft called Cora in 2018, that has since been spun out into a jv with Boeing.

The startup “could not find a path to a viable business” with Flyer

In your blog post published Wednesday, Roetter and Thrun write that the goal with Flyer was to prove that the business could scale up the technologies that produce consumer drones easy to fly and leverage them to create small, personal electric aircraft a reality:

Over the final five years, we did just this. We built and flew 111 aircraft. More than 75 people flew Flyer. We proved to ourselves that people could safely operate Flyer — and become a pilot — with significantly less than two hours of training. On an individual day, we trained 50 new novice Flyer pilots, none of whom were licensed. Overall, we conducted more than 25,000 successful flights crewed and uncrewed with our Flyer fleet — a huge number. And most importantly, people who flew Flyer thought the ability was “magical.” The feeling of being in the human drone is hard to describe. For those people who flew it, it has changed our perspective on the ability of flying forever.

But it doesn’t matter how “magical” it absolutely was to fly, Thrun told TechCrunch that the company “could not find a path to a viable business” with Flyer. So Kitty Hawk says it will take all it learned with Flyer and apply it to “doubling down on Heaviside as our primary platform.”

While the Flyer felt like a novelty when it absolutely was first unmasked three years ago, there is now a rush of startups and big companies attempting to crack the notion of eVTOL aircraft as a viable transportation solution. Kitty Hawk plainly believes Heaviside is its best bet to do exactly that — that’s, unless the startup has another secret project up waiting in the wings.