KitchenAid RRK150BW 5 Qt. Artisan Series – Blue Willow (Renewed)

KitchenAid Artisan Series Refurbished 5 Qt. Tilt Head Stand Mixer model has a 325-watt motor, stainless steel bowl with comfort handle and a tilt-head mixer design that provides easy access to bowl and beaters. Burnished or coated beater included with purchase dependent on availability.

This Certified Refurbished product is tested & certified by KitchenAid to look and work like-new. The product includes original accessories, and is backed by a 6-month warranty

325-watt mixer with 10 speeds; 5-quart stainless steel bowl

Tilt-back head for easy access to mixture

Includes flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip; pouring shield not included

Measures 14 by 8-2/3 inches by 14 inches

Reconditioned by the manufacturer to “like new” condition; includes 6-month warranty