Kirstie Alley Reveals The ‘Pretty Sad’ Irony Of The Trump/Biden Debates

Hollywood star Kirstie Alley took to Twitter this week to reveal what she sees since the “pretty sad” irony of the upcoming debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“It’s pretty sad that Dems don’t want Biden to Debate Trump,” the former “Cheers” star tweeted on Wednesday. “It’s like saying ‘we know he can’t hold his own in a debate with Trump but could hold his own with world leaders and making monumental decisions for this country.’”

Trump and his team have long been calling out Biden for the possible lack of appearances he’s got made on the campaign trail. They have also been accusing his team of attempting to keep Biden hidden due to the many gaffes he can make whenever that he does come in public.

Last month, the Trump campaign publicized a video in which former Democratic National Committee Chairman Terry McAuliffe was caught saying that Biden was “fine in the basement.”

“Two people see him a day, his two body people. That’s it,” McAuliffe said of Biden, according to Fox News. “Let Trump keep doing what Trump’s doing.”

Unsurprisingly, Alley quickly began receiving hate from liberals for her tweet, but she gave it right back in their mind.

“What are you smoking?” one social networking user wrote to Alley. “Biden can run circles around DJT. Delusional.”

“Let’s see it,” Alley fired back. “I like a good spar.”

“World leaders don’t laugh/scornt [sic] Biden,” another person commented, “but they absolutely do at Trump.”

“We will see about that,” Alley responded.

Alley is among the few Hollywood stars who has had the guts to praise Trump publicly, since the entertainment industry is notoriously liberal. Back in March, she praised Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump,” Alley tweeted. “I desired to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us. You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve issues. Thank you.”

