Kirlor Fitness Tracker, Colorful Screen Smart Bracelet with Heart Rate Blood Pressure Monitor,Smart Watch Pedometer Activity Tracker Bluetooth for Android & iOS

Kirlor Fitness Tracker: Activity Tracker Smart Band with Sleep Monitor

Technical Specs:



Model name:KW8



App:

H band from Apple or Google store



Screen Size: 0.96 inch



Charging time: About 2 hours full charge



Work time:5-7 days Stand-by Time: Up to 20 days



Battery: 120mAh Rechargeable Li-Polymer Battery



Charging Port:USB charging(No charging cable needed,the host is part of usb plug,just take the host out of the band to charge it)



Charging Voltage:5V 1A or 2A



N. Weight: 80 grams / Size: 130*88*32mm



Waterproof:IP67 Life-waterproof,sweat-proof,rain-proof

(We suggest user to take off the tracker before shower and swimming)

Band color: Blue (Black Purple Green optional)



Band Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

System Requirements:



-Bluetooth 4.0 enabled



-Android 4.4 or above, IOS 8.0 or above version, Smartphone or Tablet, not for PC)



In the Box



1 x Kirlor Smart Bracelet



1 x User Manual

Warranty:



30 days full refund, 1 year warranty



Note: Before initial use, please charge first to boot up the device!

The app name is “H band”,Please search in the app store.Please choose the right app to install.