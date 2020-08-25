Kirlor Fitness Tracker, Colorful Screen Smart Bracelet with Heart Rate Blood Pressure Monitor,Smart Watch Pedometer Activity Tracker Bluetooth for Android & iOS

By
Jasyson
-


Price: sc -

Kirlor Fitness Tracker: Activity Tracker Smart Band with Sleep Monitor

Technical Specs:

Model name:KW8

App:
H band from Apple or Google store

Screen Size: 0.96 inch

Charging time: About 2 hours full charge

Work time:5-7 days Stand-by Time: Up to 20 days

Battery: 120mAh Rechargeable Li-Polymer Battery

Charging Port:USB charging(No charging cable needed,the host is part of usb plug,just take the host out of the band to charge it)

Charging Voltage:5V 1A or 2A

N. Weight: 80 grams / Size: 130*88*32mm

Waterproof:IP67 Life-waterproof,sweat-proof,rain-proof
(We suggest user to take off the tracker before shower and swimming)

Band color: Blue (Black Purple Green optional)

Band Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

System Requirements:

-Bluetooth 4.0 enabled

-Android 4.4 or above, IOS 8.0 or above version, Smartphone or Tablet, not for PC)

In the Box

1 x Kirlor Smart Bracelet

1 x User Manual

Warranty:

30 days full refund, 1 year warranty

Any issues with Kirlor Fitness Tracker,please feel free to ask us,we will try our best to give you a great service!!

Note: Before initial use, please charge first to boot up the device!

The app name is “H band”,Please search in the app store.Please choose the right app to install.

