Kirlor Fitness Tracker, Colorful Screen Smart Bracelet with Heart Rate Blood Pressure Monitor,Smart Watch Pedometer Activity Tracker Bluetooth for Android & iOS

Kirlor Fitness Tracker: Activity Tracker Smart Band with Sleep Monitor
Technical Specs:
Model name:KW8
App:
H band from Apple or Google store
Screen Size: 0.96 inch
Charging time: About 2 hours full charge
Work time:5-7 days Stand-by Time: Up to 20 days
Battery: 120mAh Rechargeable Li-Polymer Battery
Charging Port:USB charging(No charging cable needed,the host is part of usb plug,just take the host out of the band to charge it)
Charging Voltage:5V 1A or 2A
N. Weight: 80 grams / Size: 130*88*32mm
Waterproof:IP67 Life-waterproof,sweat-proof,rain-proof
(We suggest user to take off the tracker before shower and swimming)
Band color: Blue (Black Purple Green optional)
Band Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)
System Requirements:
-Bluetooth 4.0 enabled
-Android 4.4 or above, IOS 8.0 or above version, Smartphone or Tablet, not for PC)
In the Box
1 x Kirlor Smart Bracelet
1 x User Manual
Warranty:
30 days full refund, 1 year warranty
Any issues with Kirlor Fitness Tracker,please feel free to ask us,we will try our best to give you a great service!!
Note: Before initial use, please charge first to boot up the device!
The app name is “H band”,Please search in the app store.Please choose the right app to install.