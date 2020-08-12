Kirk Triplett adds Black Lives Matter sticker to bag ahead of Champions major

Kirk Triplett will have a Black Lives Matter sticker on his bag today at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, ending up being the very first gamer on a PGA Tour- approved circuit to freely support the motion by means of golf bag signs or clothes.

Triplett and his better half, Cathi, have an adopted kid who is African-American He described that some of the hard discussions he has actually had just recently with his 18- year-old kid, Kobe, triggered him to include a show and tell of assistance heading into the very first major this year on the over-50 circuit.

“This seems like a good venue where this message maybe doesn’t get spread as much, right? Golf’s a very insulated game,” Triplett stated. “For me, personally, I was affected kind of more personally this time and then it seemed like a natural thing, with having an African-American son in the house and having to have these conversations. That’s a conversation that I think for people around golf, it just doesn’t hit home.”

Triplett, 58, won 3 times on the PGA Tour and has actually included 8 triumphes on PGA Tour Champions, consisting of 2 in 2015. He ended up T-14 2 weeks earlier at The Ally Challenge in the very first Champions occasion given thatMarch He’ll start play Thursday at Firestone Country Club along with Jeff Maggert and Angel Cabrera with hopes of bringing …