Kirk Cousins ‘fascinated’ by Cam Newton’s New England Patriots deal | NFL News

Kirk Cousins believes the signing of quarterback Cam Newton has added much more intrigue to the New England Patriots heading to the 2020 season.

The Patriots ended a long-standing offseason question in regards to where Newton would wind up because they acquired the veteran free agent, released by the Carolina Panthers after nine seasons in March, on a one-year deal worth up to $7.5m.

Having seen the rest of the NFL hesitate on Newton’s availability, perhaps as a result of his injury struggles, head coach Bill Belichick looked to the 2015 MVP in a move indicative of a team by no means ready to tank following departure of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

“I think it will likely be interesting once you look at what coach [Bill] Belichick has done getting players in a unique situation for many years,” Cousins, of the Minnesota Vikings, said on Inside The Huddle.

“It’s always seemed to workout. He rarely has a player who will come in who had success elsewhere and then will come in and struggles in New England therefore i would think it’s a good situation for Cam.

“To go to an organisation that really has a plan, has a way to win and they can plug him in – and it’s only a one-year contract so if it works out really well and they have a lot of success, Cam will be in a great position to see where his next step can be.”

The Patriots quarterback situation had already been front and centre prior to Newton’s arrival since the team looked set to place its faith in 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham.

By bringing straight back Brian Hoyer, it appeared as though the organisation were preparing to cushion Stidham’s introduction with an experienced mentor to show to for guidance where necessary.

Though the signing of Newton now gives him two veterans to learn from, it also means more fierce competition and likely an extension to his watch for the starting job.

“It’s a fascinating story to follow this year, is his role in New England and how they went,” added Cousins.

“It would definitely be fascinating regardless of who’s there as a result of Tom leaving but I’m excited to see how it works out with Cam or Brian Hoyer or whoever they play and how they mix them in.

“I know coach Belichick may have a plan also it may not be what everyone thinks.”

